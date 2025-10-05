Advertisement
TVNZ cameraman Mike Fitzgerald reflects on five decades of news

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

TVNZ cameraman Mike Fitzgerald has been working for the company for 50 years. Photo / George Heard

Mike Fitzgerald has filmed some of New Zealand’s biggest news events over the last 50 years. He’s often raced in the direction that others are fleeing, to document history as it unfolds. From Aramoana to Pike River, Cave Creek to the Christchurch earthquakes, the Gulf War and the mosque attacks,

