TVNZ Breakfast host apologises again this time to National's Nicola Willis for mislabelling her job title. Video / TVNZ

TVNZ Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis has apologised on-air to National deputy leader Nicola Willis after incorrectly saying she was in the Labour Party.

Last week the host was forced to issue an apology to Act Leader David Seymour for misquoting him on his controversial Guy Fawkes comments.

Burns-Francis finished her interview with the National finance spokesperson this morning by saying “Labour’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis, joining us from Wellington this morning”.

Burns-Francis immediately owned up to the error and apologised on-air after the ad break.

“I’m so sorry. A few very keen-eyed viewers and our newsreader Chris pointed out that I said at the end of that interview thank you to Nicola Willis as Labour’s finance spokesperson.

“She’s obviously not, she’s the National party finance spokesperson.

“I’m very sorry for mixing that up. I was listening to something else in my ear and got it wrong,” Burns-Francis said.

The Breakfast host also apologised to politician David Seymour after paraphrasing his statements during a panel interview on August 21.

Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis. Photo / Supplied

Previously while talking to Newstalk ZB, Seymour referenced his commitment to dismantle the Ministry of Pacific Peoples if elected and then said, “In my fantasy, we’d send a guy called Guy Fawkes in there and it’d be all over, but we’ll probably have to have a more formal approach than that”.

The allusion to Guy Fawkes, notorious for attempting to blow up Westminster Palace in London in 1605, prompted Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni to criticise the comments as unnecessary and accused Seymour of resorting to divisive tactics.

Act’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden appeared on TVNZ’s Breakfast alongside Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and was asked by host Anna Burns-Francis to clarify what her party leader said.

Van Velden said the joke had been “completely blown out of proportion” and was part of a conversation about wasted Government spending. She also challenged Burns-Francis’ interpretation that Seymour jokingly intended to blow up the ministry himself, saying that was “really dangerous” to claim.

Van Velden pointed to an incident last year when Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi joked about putting poisonous seeds in Seymour’s water, a comment the Act leader at the time said was questionable.

In response, Ngarewa-Packer believed Waititi’s joke was “completely different” and urged Seymour to apologise.

“He should apologise, he knows he should apologise.”

As it turned out, it was TVNZ that issued an apology.

“Yesterday, Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden appeared on our political panel, and among other things, we discussed comments made by Act leader David Seymour about the Ministry of Pacific Peoples,” Burns-Francis said on the programme the following day.

“When I paraphrased his words yesterday, I didn’t get them right.

“We also discussed an incident that occurred at the ministry which for clarity happened before David Seymour made his remarks, not after.

“And for that, we apologise.”

Seymour had earlier said he believed some media organisations are being “deeply irresponsible” in their reporting of his joke about blowing up a government ministry.

However, National leader Christopher Luxon said on Saturday he believed the joke was inappropriate and would have caused offence within the Pasifika community.

TVNZ has been approached for comment.