Speaking after the meeting on Thursday, Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said he was all for the JMA but felt the community had not been taken along with the process. There had been a lot of misinformation and public debate around the agreement, he said.

“For that reason, today councillors decided to defer consideration of the JMA ... until the new council has been elected in October and that will give them a chance to fully understand the agreement and what’s involved.”

But Trust Board chair John Bishara said the JMA has been co-developed through a process that fully aligned with the legislation and was ready for adoption following endorsement by the joint committee.

The discussion at Thursday’s meeting reflected a clear double standard, he said. Councillors spent significant time debating whether public consultation should occur, despite receiving clear advice that consultation was not required under the Local Government Act or council policy, Bishara said.

“The fact that consultation became the focus, even though it wasn’t required, makes it hard to ignore the sense of different standards being applied here.

“This decision is out of step with the values many in our community expect and undermines the good work that has been done to this point.”

In light of the decision, the Trust Board would now take time to consider all available options under the Waikato River Act 2010, Bishara said.

The trust thanked the more than 100 Tūwharetoa whānau who put in a submission of support, and those who showed up at the council vote to tautoko (support).

No matter what, Ngāti Tūwharetoa are kaitiaki (guardians) of Taupō Moana and will continue to protect their taonga, they said.

