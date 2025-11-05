Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Turtles found foraging in Rangaunu Harbour

RNZ
3 mins to read

Drone image of a green turtle foraging in the Far North’s Rangaunu Harbour. Photo / MV Erdmann

Drone image of a green turtle foraging in the Far North’s Rangaunu Harbour. Photo / MV Erdmann

Research using drones has proven for the first time just how common green turtles are in one of New Zealand’s northernmost harbours.

The study identified up to 18 individual green turtles from 27 sightings in Rangaunu Harbour, about 15km north of Kaitāia.

Locals have long reported seeing turtles foraging in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save