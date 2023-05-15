Napier City Rovers stalwart Fergus Neil (right), is unable to play on artificial turf surfaces due to previous knee injuries. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers stalwart Fergus Neil will be cheering his teammates on from afar when then they resume Central League duties against table-topping Wellington Olympic on Saturday.

Neil will be forced to sit out the clash as the hosts play on artificial turf at their home ground, Wakefield Park.

The Saturday afternoon match in Wellington kickstarts round eight Central League football action after last weekend’s league bye.

A legacy of serious knee injuries which have previously sidelined the 31-year-old – who is a modern-day stalwart of the club – means that he does not play on artificial surfaces.

“It took me a good two years to come back from my knee injury,” Neil said. “So, I have been advised by my specialist not to play on turf anymore.”

And given the increasing number of clubs at both Central League and National League levels who are adopting turf surfaces over grass, you can’t blame Neil for a sense of frustration.

In contrast to the turf pitches – the quality of which varies markedly between clubs who have installed them - Napier City Rovers’ Bluewater Stadium offers one of the best grass football playing surfaces in the country.

“I never particularly enjoyed it [turf], I always preferred to play on grass,” Neil said.

“I don’t think football should be played on turf; not just because of how bad it is for your joints, personally my preference is grass.

“It doesn’t help the likes of myself who doesn’t play on turf that there are four teams in our league [who have turf home grounds]. That is four games I won’t be playing in.”

Napier City Rovers go into Saturday’s match in fifth spot on the points table, eight points behind league leaders Wellington Olympic.

Four teams from Central League will progress to this year’s National League; the Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed a spot and will be joined by the other three top-finishing clubs.

Neil said the match would be “massive”, but not a challenge that would daunt his teammates.

Napier City Rovers were well aware of their opponents’ “attacking prowess” in midfield and upfront.

“We will be tactically aware of how we have to set up defensively,” he said. “We will just have to resist as best as we can and try and hit them on the break.”

While Neil’s name will be missing from the team sheet on Saturday – a blow given the strong performances he has put in so far this season – the side still has a lot of defensive power.

Captain Jim Hoyle has been immense again in the first seven rounds of the season. Midfielder Cameron Emerson impressed in the 3-2 loss to Wellington Phoenix Reserves in a more defensive role, and should Kaeden Atkins be given a recall on Saturday he will have a point to prove.

New recruit Jack Albertini has also been very strong in defence so far this season, with the 18-year-old forcing Atkins out of the starting 11.

The 2023 Napier City Rovers squad are a tight-knit unit who are determined to qualify for this year's National League. Photo / Neil Reid

Neil said he had been hugely impressed by the teen’s performances.

“He looks really sharp at the moment.

“He has started the last couple of games at centre back and done exceptionally well. For a player to be keeping the likes of Kaeden Atkins out of the team, at 18-years-old, just says what a player he is at the moment.

“He is doing really well for us.”

Further up the field, Napier City Rovers’ attack has also looked ominous this season with the number of chances they are creating.

But key on Saturday, and going into the second half of the season, is converting a greater percentage of them.

The status Neil is held in by the coaching staff, teammates and fans at Napier City Rovers was summed up by first team coach Bill Robertson earlier in the club’s 50th anniversary season.

At a black-tie dinner to celebrate the milestone, Robertson told attendees during a question-and-answer session that the toughest call he had to make during his near 10-year stint as head coach was not starting Neil in the 2019 Chatham Cup final.

The season doubled as Neil’s comeback from a lengthy knee injury which required a near two-year recovery.

Napier City Rovers defender Fergus Neil - pictured with young fans post-game at Bluewater Stadium - is one of the club's modern-day legends. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers went on to beat Melville United 3-2 in the final, with Neil being given the honour of lifting the now 100-year-old cup aloft and then share it with his teammates.

He said Robertson’s comment had taken him by surprise, adding he was incredibly proud to still be playing for a club he had debuted for as a 16-year-old.

His career had taken him elsewhere around New Zealand and overseas, but few clubs in New Zealand could match the way Napier City Rovers was run and supported, he said.

“Bill’s statement in front of a whole lot of club legends . . . it was really humbling and nice to hear,” Neil, a schoolteacher, said.

“It is not often that comments like that are made about me. But I am just happy that I can have the affect at the club and I will continue to try my best for as long as I can.

“I have had a few horrid injuries over the years that have held me back a little bit, but there are people at the club who have helped me get back on my feet and get my injuries right. So when I am fit, I just want to give it my best.”