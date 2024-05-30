Voyager 2023 media awards
Truck rolls on State Highway 29A

Bay of Plenty Times
PM Christopher Luxon and multiple ministers speak to media at Post-Budget Breakfast.

A truck has rolled and vehicles have been damaged on State Highway 29A this morning.

A police spokesperson said a truck was on its side at the roundabout of SH29A and Welcome Bay Rd, Hairini, about 8.40am.

”There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Scene of the crash at the roundabout of SH29A and Welcome Bay Rd, Hairini. Photo / Alex Cairns

”Multiple cars have reportedly been damaged. The road is blocked, and diversions are in place,” the spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking access to the roundabout.

“Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the matter.”

More to come.

- SunLive

