Premium
Home / New Zealand

Tubby Hansen seeks Christchurch mayoralty for 19th time in 2025 race

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Tubby Hansen has stood in every Christchurch election since 1969.

Christopher Michael “Tubby” Hansen is probably New Zealand’s most experienced mayoral candidate.

The 80-year-old aspiring leader of Christchurch has stood in every general election and mayoral race since 1969.

And lost every single one of them.

Unperturbed, he is seeking office again in the – hoping it’s a case of 19th time lucky. After all, in his previous 18 campaigns, he has lost to some of the most recognisable names in Christchurch’s recent political history.

