Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tuakau driveway death: Neighbour accidentally ran over 6-year-old girl twice

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Terase, Narissa Wylie’s youngest daughter, died in a driveway accident in 2023.

Terase, Narissa Wylie’s youngest daughter, died in a driveway accident in 2023.

  • Terase Wylie, 6, was accidentally run over twice by neighbour Ashmita Chandra in Tuakau.
  • Chandra pleaded guilty to careless use of a vehicle causing death and was disqualified from driving.
  • Coroner Ian Telford urged drivers to keep children away from driveways and check surroundings before reversing.

A six-year-old girl was fatally run over by her neighbour, who panicked and accidentally drove over her for a second time.

The accident traumatised her family so badly that they moved from the Auckland area to Taranaki to avoid any further contact with their neighbour.

A report published today by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand