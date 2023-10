Martindale Lane in Tuakau, Waikato. Photo / Google

A child has died after an incident in a driveway in Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a report of the crash on Martindale Lane, Tuakau about 12.25pm.

Sadly, the child died at the scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time,” she said.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.