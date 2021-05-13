TSS Earnslaw: 108-year-old steamship takes a rest

The TSS Earnslaw was guided on to the slipway at Queenstown's Kelvin Heights for the vintage steamship's annual once-over last Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The TSS Earnslaw was guided onto the slipway at Queenstown's Kelvin Heights for the vintage steamship's annual once-over last Tuesday.

The Real Journeys-owned, 330-tonne vessel was winched up by a steam engine originally in service on Lake Wakatipu in the paddle steamer, Antrim.

RJ's comms manager Tsehai Tiffin said a team of up to 20 staff and contractors are now working on the 108-year-old steamship.

They are dismantling the ship's twin engines for inspection and maintenance, carrying out routine hull-strengthening work and installing two new rescue craft.

She'll return to service on June 26.