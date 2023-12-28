Is it time to declutter your space by getting rid of items that no longer bring you joy? Photo / 123rf

‘Tis the season to passionately pursue a list of New Year’s resolutions, even though we know the vast majority of them will rapidly crumble into the void of unfulfilled dreams.

We have all been there. January 1 rolls around and we are armed with a laundry list of promises: to be fitter, kick bad habits and climb the career ladder.

Yet by the time February knocks on the door, 80 per cent of those resolutions will have vanished into thin air.

Our less-than-stellar track record with our resolutions begs the question: why do we dance to the same old tune each year and this year expect a different outcome?

It is time to get ourselves out of the annual resolution-setting rut.

We should wave goodbye to our NY resolutions and say hello to the more-empowering NY “reject-it” list – also known as the reconsider-it, refute-it, reimagine-it, rescind-it, revoke-it or repel-it list.

A reject-it list is a comprehensive inventory of all the things you want to remove from your life in the New Year.

While we tend to believe that accomplishing long lists of resolutions will bring us health and happiness, it is the reject-it list that holds the key to improved life satisfaction.

The act of rejecting or releasing something can be incredibly empowering.

Whether it is letting go of toxic relationships, bad habits or unrealistic expectations, embracing a reject-it list allows you to take control of your life and make decisions that align with your values and well-being.

Achieving fulfilment often requires freeing ourselves from accumulated obligations, restrictions and negative influences that hold us back, drain our energy or prevent us from truly enjoying life.

And that is where the reject-it list comes into its own.

Putting a reject-it list together starts by taking a close look at your life, habits, commitments and goals.

It involves identifying what is causing you unnecessary stress and what you can let go of to make room for personal growth, happiness and fulfilment.

The possibilities are endless.

Perhaps it is the simple things in life that you want to reject. You want to stop dyeing your hair and embrace your natural grey, bid farewell to uncomfortable high heels or declutter your space from items that no longer bring you joy.

Maybe you want to abandon a long history of failed diets or reject your need to impress others and keep up with societal expectations.

It is possible you want to give up aspirations you once held dear like swimming with sharks, getting a tattoo or striving for a six-pack through intense gym workouts.

Or it could be that you will finally decide to distance yourself from individuals who bring negativity or disrespect into your life.

Chances are you also want to avoid places that evoke painful memories, overcrowded and noisy environments or anxiety inducing workplaces.

Creating a list of New Year’s resolutions can often come with a heavy burden of pressure and guilt if those resolutions are not met.

Life is in a constant state of flux. What felt like a meaningful resolution in January might no longer hold the same relevance in July.

The reject-it list is flexible and adaptable. It allows you to reassess your priorities throughout the year and make adjustments accordingly.

A reject-it list is all about creating the conditions to savour each day of your life. It represents the conscious choices we must make as we grow older.

Your happiness in 2024 might hinge on holding onto what truly matters and letting go of, rejecting or throwing away the baggage we have accumulated over a lifetime.

As this year draws to a close, take a moment to reflect. What or who are you carrying around that you could easily do without? As we prepare to welcome 2024, it might be time to “let it go”.

Professor Gary Martin is a workplace and social affairs expert from Australia.