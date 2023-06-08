Police recovered a heavy vehicle they say was taken from a business in Hastings about 30km away in Poukawa.

A police spokesperson said a heavy motor vehicle was seen driving erratically about 6.30am today on State Highway 2, which stretches south from Hastings towards Waipukurau.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop but it fled and was located a short time later, abandoned on Te Aute Trust Rd, Poukawa.

“The offender or offenders fled on foot [and] police inquiries are ongoing to locate them.

Police said their inquiries established the vehicle had been stolen from a business in Omahu Rd, Hastings.