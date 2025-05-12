Advertisement
Truck rolls outside Christchurch, chickens all over the road

NZ Herald
A truck and trailer carrying chickens crash at the Jones Road roundabout on Tuesday morning. 13 May 2025 New Zealand Herald photography by George Heard

A trailer unit rolled outside Christchurch this morning, spilling hundreds of chickens across the road.

Emergency services were called at 8.45am after reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Weedons Rd and Jones Rd.

The rear of a truck-and-trailer unit tipped over, causing chickens to spill out on the road.

A police spokesperson said there didn’t appear to be any significant injuries.

A Herald photographer at the scene said there were hundreds of chickens being transported on the truck.

“They’re everywhere,” he said.

A truck carrying hundreds of chickens has rolled outside Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard
Photo / George Heard
Local chicken farmers rushed to help round up the chickens and put them back in their cages.

A JCB was used to try to right the trailer.

Traffic management is in place and southbound traffic is being diverted, police said.

A truck carrying hundreds of chickens has rolled outside Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard
