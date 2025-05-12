A trailer unit rolled outside Christchurch this morning, spilling hundreds of chickens across the road.
Emergency services were called at 8.45am after reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Weedons Rd and Jones Rd.
The rear of a truck-and-trailer unit tipped over, causing chickens to spill out on the road.
A police spokesperson said there didn’t appear to be any significant injuries.
A Herald photographer at the scene said there were hundreds of chickens being transported on the truck.