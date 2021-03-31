Truck fire and heavy rain on Auckland motorways prompts warning

Smoke billowing across Auckland's Northwestern Motorway from a truck fire is causing reduced visibility for drivers and congestion .
A truck was on fire near Orpheus Drive, Onehunga, and smoke was blowing across the northbound lanes of the motorway near the Queenstown Rd off-ramp.
Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising drivers to take care and expect delays.
Traffic is backed up for more than 6km on the motorway heading north, from Bader Drive through to Queenstown Rd.
The fire started shortly before 1.50pm and had been extinguished by 2.15pm.
The fire coupled with the rain pelting Auckland this afternoon was likely to mean slow trips for many.
The transport agency was asking drivers to be extra cautious travelling around the city's motorway network this afternoon.
"Turn on your headlights so other road users can see you and always remember to drive to the conditions," they said.