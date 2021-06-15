Truck driver seriously injured in Waikato crash - part of main highway closed

A truck driver has been seriously injured in a crash in the Waikato last night. Image / Google

A truck driver is in a serious condition after a crash in the Waikato last night.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1, between Tīrau and Karapiro after reports a truck and trailer unit had rolled about 9.15pm.

Authorities confirmed the driver suffered serious injuries. SH1 between SH29 (Piarere) and SH1 (Tīrau) remains closed as a result.

The latest update from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, at 6am, is telling motorists in the area to delay their travel or follow alternative routes.

Southbound traffic is being diverted left on to SH29 and then turning right on to SH27 before turning left to connect to SH1 again southbound.

Those heading north can follow the route in reverse.

Due to a serious crash overnight #SH1 is closed between SH29 (Piarere) and SH27 (Tirau). Please delay your journey or follow the detour route: https://t.co/82qU6Ic9QM ^TP pic.twitter.com/hyReZtXLoF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, in Auckland, part of Whitford-Maraetai Rd - between Whitford and Beachlands - also remains closed after a crash yesterday evening.

Auckland Transport issued an alert on Twitter early this morning saying the crash had brought down power lines on a section of the road between Jack Lachlan Drive and Henson Rd.

As a result, that part of the road remains closed as authorities work to repair the lines.

"Vector [is] hopefully of the road reopening by 8am this morning," Auckland Transport said.