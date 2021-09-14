Truck driver 'lucky to be alive' after being freed following horror four-vehicle crash north of Levin

Photo / Nikki Carroll

A truck driver is "lucky to be alive" after being freed from his vehicle following an horrific four-vehicle crash north of Levin.

Two trucks and two cars crashed at 8.40 this morning, blocking the stretch of State Highway 1.

UPDATE 9:50AM

Due to a serious crash, SH1 Levin remains CLOSED near the intersection with Te Whanga Rd. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route. SCU will be investigating this crash, so the road is likely to remain closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/AfeTLQzjI0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) September 14, 2021

A St John spokesperson says four people have been hospitalised as a result of the collision – one was flown by helicopter in a critical condition and the other three are in moderate condition.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the truck driver was "very heavily trapped" in his vehicle, and is lucky to be alive.

Diversions are in place at Koputaroa and Tavistock Rds, and will remain for some time. Drivers are urged to be patient, and avoid the area wherever possible.