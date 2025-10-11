Former truck driver Graeme Yianakis, who is still suffering 8 years after being involved in a multi-fatal accident, pictured in his Wellington council flat. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Former Invercargill truck driver Graeme Yianakis was finishing a night shift when a car crossed the centre line and struck his vehicle, killing the car’s passenger and driver. Yianakis speaks exclusively to Katie Harris about the heartbreak of surviving and his ongoing battle for support.
After the crash, GraemeYianakis was afraid to sleep.
“When I had my eyes closed, all I would see was the accident, repeated over and over.
“I just about went insane.”
Being awake, with the knowledge that the occupants of the other vehicle didn’t make it, felt just as bad. Life for Yianakis had become its own kind of hell.
“I was sort of like, ‘Not really’. I wasn’t happy, I had some tears, was quite emotional.”
An insurance report from the day of the collision, provided by Yianakis, noted he had a sore foot. He believes the injury, scribbled down by him in messy text like a minor afterthought, would later contribute to his downward spiral.
“I didn’t understand anything about accidents at that time. I’d never been in one. I didn’t know anything about head injuries.”
He took counselling sessions offered by his workplace but said he never saw a doctor.
“I thought nothing of the incident, I signed the paperwork. It never even occurred to me.”
Yianakis came to regret this - now believing the shock of the incident gave him an artificial sense of well-being.
“My truck killed them. If my truck wasn’t there, they wouldn’t have died. You can’t really do much with 50-tonne vs 1-tonne at that speed. You question yourself all the time, ‘Could I have done anything else?’”
The last five seconds of the crash are still on repeat in his head.
“I couldn’t go to sleep, because if I went to sleep, ... all your dreams are nightmares.”
As time went on, he said the pain in his legs and around his back became unbearable.
“[The doctor] said your back is basically destroyed.”
He then contacted ACC but was told he was not eligible for support for the physical injuries.
Yianakis has been fighting for ACC coverage for years, but saidthe agency only agreed to cover him for mental injury.
ACC acting head of client recovery Matthew Goodger said his thoughts were with Yianakis over the trauma he experienced as a result of the accident.
“Following the accident in 2017, no claim was received for any physical injuries.
“Two years later, in 2019, a request to cover concussion was received but was declined as it had been more than 12 months since the accident occurred and there was no medical evidence to support cover.”
Goodger said another claim was received in 2024 for mental trauma experienced because of the accident.
“Graeme was granted cover for PTSD. We have approved funding for psychological support.”