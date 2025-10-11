Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Truck driver in double fatal crash with car on wrong side of road describes heartbreak of his survival

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Former truck driver Graeme Yianakis, who is still suffering 8 years after being involved in a multi-fatal accident, pictured in his Wellington council flat. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former truck driver Graeme Yianakis, who is still suffering 8 years after being involved in a multi-fatal accident, pictured in his Wellington council flat. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Invercargill truck driver Graeme Yianakis was finishing a night shift when a car crossed the centre line and struck his vehicle, killing the car’s passenger and driver. Yianakis speaks exclusively to Katie Harris about the heartbreak of surviving and his ongoing battle for support.

After the crash, Graeme

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save