Truck driver hospitalised after wrong way incident on Transmission Gully

Transmission Gully. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A truck driver has been hospitalised after suffering a medical event behind the wheel and crossing into the wrong lane of Wellington’s Transmission Gully.

The southbound lane of Transmission Gully/SH1 has been closed and drivers should expect delays in the area.

SH1 PAEKĀKĀRIKI - CRASH - 1:30PM

Due to a crash, the right SB LANE is CLOSED just prior to the SH59 off-ramp. Please expect DELAYS and pass the scene with care. ^EH pic.twitter.com/RoRCRR4vBq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 22, 2023

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they were in attendance at the incident, and that the driver of the truck had been hospitalised in serious condition after a medical event behind the wheel.

A witness to the incident told the Herald he was driving on Transmission Gully when he saw a truck on the other side of the road in the wrong direction, pulling into the central barrier.

“People were trying to get out of the way because he was halfway into the lane.”