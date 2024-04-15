Emergency services are responding to a truck that has crashed into a river on Waitōtara Valley Rd. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a truck crashing into a river on Waitōtara Valley Rd near Whanganui.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they had been notified of the incident at 1.22pm on Monday and had responded the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

A police spokeswoman said the truck had gone down a bank and into the river on Waitōtara Valley Road, between Puau Rd and Kaimanuka Rd.

“The driver has a shoulder injury.”

Hato Hone St John said they could not yet provide a further update on the driver’s status.

