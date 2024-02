Police are attending a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Warren Buckland

A truck has crashed into a barrier and is partially blocking the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

Police were called to the incident about 9.15am to Pirimai near the Kennedy Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said the northbound lane is partially blocked and had reports of a fuel spill on the road.

Fire and Emergency were also called to the accident.

No injuries were reported.

MORE TO COME