Emergency services were called to the scene on Remutaka Hill shortly after 2pm. Photo / Supplied

A truck has crashed into a bank on Remutaka Hill and motorists are being told to expect possible delays.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 2 near Featherston shortly after 2pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said several fire trucks were at the scene.

They said a light truck has crashed into a bank.

It’s unclear whether anyone is injured.