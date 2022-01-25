The driver of a logging truck is trapped after crashing into a ditch on SH1 in Otago this morning.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to the single-vehicle crash just south of Milton at 6.45am.
A crew from the Milton station is working to extricate the driver.
Heavy rescue equipment from Dunedin has arrived, he said.
A police spokesperson said it is not yet clear if the driver is injured but the road was blocked at 8am.
An ambulance and a rescue helicopter are also on the scene.