The highway has reopened under stop/go management after being closed by a truck and trailer crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

The highway has reopened under stop/go management after being closed by a truck and trailer crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

A crash involving a truck and trailer shortly before 2am on Tuesday on State Highway 1 north of Mangaweka is being cleared by emergency services.

Police reported SH1 was closed while emergency services responded to the crash.

“Diversions are in place, please avoid the area and expect delays while the crash is cleared.”

No injuries were reported.

At 6.45am, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reported SH1 had reopened.

“The road is currently under stop/go traffic management near Manui Rd. Please follow directions from traffic controllers on site and expect delays through the area while vehicle recovery operations are ongoing.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.