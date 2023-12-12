State Highway 1 has been closed between Rangipo and Waiouru due to a truck crash.

Police said a report of a truck spinning out on the Desert Rd was received around 3.30am on Wednesday.

The truck had not rolled and there were no reports of any injuries from the incident.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the Desert Rd between Rangipo and Waiouru was closed and as of 8.50am it was expected to remain closed for the next few hours while the truck was recovered.

A detour is in place.

Northbound traffic will turn left off SH1 to SH49 at Waiouru, right on to SH4 at Tohunga Junction, right on to SH47 at National Park, right on to SH46 at Tongariro and finally left back on to SH1 at Rangipo.

NZTA says the detour will add at least 40 minutes to motorists’ journey time.

Hato Hone St John has been contacted for information.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.