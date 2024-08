A crash between a truck and another vehicle has closed Accent Drive in Flat Bush. Photo / File

Police have closed an East Auckland road following a crash between a truck and another vehicle in industrial Flat Bush.

The crash happened around 5.20am at the intersection of Chapel Rd and Accent Drive. Emergency services are at the scene.

“Early indications suggest there are injuries,” police said in a statement.

Accent Drive has been closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.