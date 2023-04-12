Truck crash causes delays on Auckland’s Northern motorway

A truck crash blocked several lanes northbound on State Highway 1 after the Onewa Rd on-ramp. Video / Supplied

A truck crash has left two lanes blocked on one side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge this afternoon.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on State Highway 1 on the Northern Motorway.

Two right-hand northbound lanes after the Onewa Rd on-ramp have been blocked and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should expect delays and should merge left with care.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 1:15PM

A truck crash on #SH1 is blocking the right two northbound lanes after Onewa Rd on-ramp. Merge left with care and expect delays until cleared. ^CO pic.twitter.com/TuO0cFRTn2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 12, 2023

Police are advising motorists to expect long delays and to allow additional time to reach their destination.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash, near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp, was reported at 1.09pm.

“One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

“Two northbound lanes are currently blocked while the scene is cleared.”

A crash has blocked 2 of the Northbound lanes of the Harbour Bridge, this is causing congestion which is delaying all Northbound buses. These buses are:

NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 97B, 97R, 866, 923, 931, 933 & 966. pic.twitter.com/4iL9kf50cE — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 12, 2023



