Truck crash causes delays on Auckland’s Northern motorway

A truck crash has left two lanes blocked on one side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge this afternoon.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays on State Highway 1 on the Northern Motorway.
Two right-hand northbound lanes after the Onewa Rd on-ramp have been blocked and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should expect delays and should merge left with care.
Police are advising motorists to expect long delays and to allow additional time to reach their destination.
A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash, near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp, was reported at 1.09pm.
“One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.
“Two northbound lanes are currently blocked while the scene is cleared.”