Bollards outside a South Auckland commercial building helped save the property from any worse damage after a truck crash overnight.
Emergency services were called to Highbrook Drive in East Tāmaki
about 1.30am.
A witness said it appeared the truck had taken out a lamppost before it crashed into the building - although bollards brought it to a stop.
The front of the truck was badly damaged and a front bumper came off. Debris can be seen outside the building.
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash but a witness said the driver had got out of the truck by the time police arrived.
Heavy haulage towing services were brought in to remove the vehicle.