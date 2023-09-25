Voyager 2023 media awards

Truck carrying shipping container crashes in South Auckland overnight

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A truck crashed into a building in East Tāmaki, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Bollards outside a South Auckland commercial building helped save the property from any worse damage after a truck crash overnight.

Emergency services were called to Highbrook Drive in East Tāmaki

about 1.30am.

A witness said it appeared the truck had taken out a lamppost before it crashed into the building - although bollards brought it to a stop.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash about 1.30am. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The front of the truck was badly damaged and a front bumper came off. Debris can be seen outside the building.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash but a witness said the driver had got out of the truck by the time police arrived.

Heavy haulage towing services were brought in to remove the vehicle.


