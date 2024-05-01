How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

By RNZ

A truck is hanging over the edge of State Highway 6 in Tasman following a crash.

Police said the state highway was closed at Hira after a truck carrying hazardous chemicals went off the road and collided with a barrier.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4.40am on Thursday between Central Rd and Hori Bay Rd.

Police said there were no reported injuries or damage to the truck’s load.

“Due to the position of the truck, which is hanging over the edge of the road, both lanes have been closed while a heavy tow is arranged.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time and the only alternative route is through St Arnaud. Motorists are advised to expect delays and check NZTA’s Journey Planner website for latest road conditions.”