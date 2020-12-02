Truck carrying chemicals crashes in Waikato - SH27 blocked

A truck carrying what is believed to be chemicals has lost its load after rolling on a state highway in the Waikato early this morning.
Emergency services are at the scene after reports of a crash on State Highway 27 in Ngarua, in the Matamata-Piako district, at 5.01am.
The section between Maungākawa Rd and Kereone Rd is now closed and people are told to use alternative roads.
Three fire trucks were at the scene and worked to free the driver, who remained trapped about an hour later.
By 6.30am, police confirmed the driver had been removed and was being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
A northern fire communications spokeswoman said the truck had lost its entire load and acknowledged it was not known when the road would be open again.
"The road is completely blocked," she said.
Asked what the truck was carrying, she said they believed it to be chemicals and staff on the ground are also working to figure out whether the scene is safe.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists in the area to expect delays as emergency services work to clear the road.