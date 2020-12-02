Truck carrying chemicals crashes in Waikato - SH27 blocked

The scene of the truck crash on State Highway 27 in Ngarua this morning. Photo / Graham McGurk

A truck carrying what is believed to be chemicals has lost its load after rolling on a state highway in the Waikato early this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene after reports of a crash on State Highway 27 in Ngarua, in the Matamata-Piako district, at 5.01am.

The section between Maungākawa Rd and Kereone Rd is now closed and people are told to use alternative roads.

Three fire trucks were at the scene and worked to free the driver, who remained trapped about an hour later.

SH27 NGARUA (EAST OF MORRINSVILLE) - CRASH – 6:15AM

Due to a truck crash a section of #SH27 is CLOSED between Maungakawa Rd and Kereone Rd in Ngarua. Follow the detour route and allow additional time for your journey. More here: https://t.co/5mhEqu0cN7. ^MF pic.twitter.com/kd7K8Fk45g — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 2, 2020

By 6.30am, police confirmed the driver had been removed and was being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman said the truck had lost its entire load and acknowledged it was not known when the road would be open again.

The truck was carrying chemicals which covered the road. Photo / Graham McGurk

"The road is completely blocked," she said.

Asked what the truck was carrying, she said they believed it to be chemicals and staff on the ground are also working to figure out whether the scene is safe.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists in the area to expect delays as emergency services work to clear the road.