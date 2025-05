A truck has broken down on Rakaia River bridge, blocking the southbound lane this morning. Image / Google Maps

Motorists using the Rakaia River route on State Highway One this morning should expect delays after a truck broke down on the bridge.

Police say they were notified at 5.55am.

The truck is currently blocking the southbound lane.

The Rakaia River bridge on SH1 is around 60km south of Christchurch.