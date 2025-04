Trump adviser's feud as world responds to US tariffs and Reserve Bank expected to cut Official Cash Rate. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One person has been critically injured in a crash between a truck and a van in Bunnythorpe.

Hato Hone St John were called to the crash at the Newbury Line and Te Ngaio Rd intersection about 10.10am.

One person in a critical condition was taken to Palmerston North Hospital and one was treated at the scene for moderate injuries, a spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the crash involved a truck and a van and two fire appliances and a rescue vehicle went to the scene.