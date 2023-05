One person

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car crash on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty this evening, closing a section of the road.

Police were called to the crash, which the Herald understands is a truck and car crash, on Te Puke East Rd in Pongakawa about 5.40pm.

“The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Please avoid the area or expect delays.”