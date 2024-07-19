Troy Kingi announced his nationwide tour this week and will play one show at Smash Palace on September 22.
The Rotorua-born musician who lives in Kerikeri will be touring the country with his new album Leatherman & the Mojave Green and his band The Cactus Handshake.
His eighth album is a homecoming of sorts for Kingi, returning to the genre of music that ultimately enticed him into the music industry - rock music.
Inspired in his mid-teens by so many artists who have come from or created in the Mojave Desert regions (Kyuss, QOTSA, Eagles of Death Metal), it was an easy decision for Kingi to record this album in the home of “desert rock” - Joshua Tree, in a studio synonymous with that sound, Rancho De La Luna.
Rancho is run by Dave Catching, a legend in his own right (QOTSA, Eagles of Death Metal, The Mojave Lords) and being entrenched in that environment with such deep folklore and rich rock tapestry, Kingi’s album seemingly formed itself - borrowing sweaty heat from the sandy desert, eclectic melodies from the sunlit mountains, ancient rhythms from sacred caves and a sharp, pointy punch from the Joshua Tree cactus.