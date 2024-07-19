In the midst of songwriting, Kingi was asked to write and perform a song with Catching on the forthcoming Rancho De La Luna 30th anniversary album, alongside many of his musical heroes. In addition, he will now be playing shows in Vegas and LA, alongside those same legends.

Troy Kingi is a storyteller - with each album immersed in rich worlds, which inform the writing. Leatherman & the Mojave Green takes us out into the desert, where we hear myriad stories - one in particular talking of the Sunshine Community Cult tattooing their eyeballs, allowing them to stare at the sun and receive its many blessings.

The album was accompanied by a four-part documentary series Troy Kingi’s Desert Hikoi, directed by Tom Hern (The Panthers, The Dark Horse, Guns Akimbo, Shadow in the Clouds), featuring Serj Tankian, Brant Bjork, Dave Catching and many, many more OGs (Original Gangsters) of the Californian rock scene.

Troy Kingi’s Desert Hikoi screened on TVNZ+ on demand in May.

Troy Kingi on his time in the Mojave Desert

“The trip to Joshua Tree was a timely godsend - at a pivotal point where I had hit a wall, a blockage, I was waning, struggling creatively with where to go to next with my music - the whole 10/10/10 thing, had it finally broken me?

“Being in this place - one of the holiest of holies for me, the birthplace of the greatest rock album of all time Songs for the Deaf [Queens of the Stone Age] - it was hard not to be inspired by it all ... by the crazy Martian-like landscape, the people, the foreign-ness - songs started forming in my dreams, rushing to me from the heated horizon.

“I found my thing again - and it seemed to flow easily, like it once did when I first started my journey eight years ago. The sound we found is definitely different. It’s the most aggressive sound I’ve ever created,” says Kingi.



