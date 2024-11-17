Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Troubling new analysis: Why NZ needs tougher laws for serial speedsters

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Researchers argue a policy rethink is needed to get tougher on serial speeders – with an overhauled demerit system being one option. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Researchers argue a policy rethink is needed to get tougher on serial speeders – with an overhauled demerit system being one option. Photo / Sarah Ivey

  • A new analysis reveals drivers ticketed for speeding are nearly three times more likely to be involved in a crash, with that risk compounding as they rack up more fines.
  • NZ has one of the highest per-capita road tolls in the world, with speed a factor in around a third of fatal crashes.
  • Researchers argue a policy rethink is needed to get tougher on serial speeders – with an overhauled demerit system being one option.

Tougher fines and measures may be needed to crack down on serial speeders, say researchers who’ve revealed a troubling link between tickets and road crashes.

Their just-published analysis suggests drivers ticketed for speeding are nearly three times more likely to be in a crash – with that risk

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand