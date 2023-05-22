Troubled Shiling cargo ship arrives in Wellington after mayday

The container ship MV Shiling under tow in Cook Strait, near the entrance to Wellington Harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The beleaguered MV Shiling cargo ship can be seen off the coast of Wellington after a 25-hour voyage from Tasman Bay.

The vessel lost power 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit and issued a mayday call on May 12. An oceangoing tug from Port Taranaki, Skandi Emerald, was dispatched and safely secured the troubled vessel which had been anchored at Tasman Bay since.

A 500-metre exclusion zone was in place around the towage operation for the MV Shiling's journey to Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Skandi Emerald has now towed Shiling to Wellington where it will undergo repairs. The two vessels could be seen near the entrance to the harbour this morning.

Wellington regional harbourmaster Grant Nalder said yesterday he expected the ship to start making its way into the harbour about 11am.

Two port tugs will meet Shiling, help it to berth, and disconnect it from the Skandi Emerald, he said.

Nalder said a ferry would go into the harbour before Shiling and then there were a couple of hours before any ferries were due to go back out.

“It’s timed so we can do it with minimal disruption.”











