A tropical low is set to bring a new burst of heavy rain and strong winds to the top of the country this weekend.

After a week of sunshine and balmy conditions across the North Island, the fresh rainmaker, charged with strong winds, is forecast to sweep down the North Island tomorrow.

The first weather alerts have been issued for Coromandel Peninsula with a heavy rain watch in force for 12 hours from 11pm Saturday.

MetService is describing the incoming low-pressure system as the next “potential severe weather bringer”.

🟠Upcoming Severe Weather🟡



An active frontal system moves across the country today and Friday bringing strong winds and heavy rain to several areas.



At the end of Saturday the low pressure system to our northeast is the next potential severe weather bringer. pic.twitter.com/04Q3RhbNGp — MetService (@MetService) November 15, 2023

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was already a “ragged band of rain” spread across the country.

Wet weather linked to a separate active frontal system was expected to hit southern and western parts of the North Island today, while the South Island would see the last of the wet weather tomorrow.

“A run of wet days ... might set in and not go away,” Ferris said, particularly in eastern areas of the North Island.

While there was forecast to be heavy rain and gusty wind, it was not expected to be at a severe storm-force.

“I recommend people keep up with the forecast because the weather will have a bearing on what they actually want to do.”

He said there would be a marked temperature range across the country today, with Alexandra only expected to reach 14C while in Northland and Auckland it would get to a balmy mid-20C.

“That’s almost a 10C difference over the country.”

That was due to cold air moving in from the south and warm air being dragged in from the northwest, he said.

Meanwhile, the new subtropical low was expected to develop west of the North Island on Friday and deepen on Saturday, then continue to move over the north on Sunday.

MetService said it had moderate confidence that heavy rain for Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape and Wairarapa would reach warning levels on Monday and Tuesday.

Those in Northland and Auckland were warned to watch out for several gales of north-to-northeast winds on Sunday, which might require warnings. Gales were likely to reach the centre of the country by Monday.

💧 Incoming: a rainy spell - most regions will see some rain in the next 5 days...



Weather patterns in the region continue to be somewhat unusual for El Niño, with low pressure systems having a tendency to get "hung up" near the North Island & easterlies, which is La Niña-like. pic.twitter.com/SOOuhnlKu2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 15, 2023

Today, three heavy rain warnings remain in force in both North and South Island ranges, while a strong wind watch covers the centre of the country and is not due to lapse until 7pm.

MetService is warning that surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous near Mount Taranaki, the Taurarua Range and the ranges of Westland south of Otira.

The orange rain warnings are expected to lift between 3pm and 5pm today.