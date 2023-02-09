A computer projection of the weather heading towards New Zealand over the next five days. Video / earth.nullschool.net

The tropical cyclone hurtling toward New Zealand is now expected to bring dangerous conditions to more North Island regions, and parts of the South Island.

The latest MetService update now shows the Category 3 cyclone, packed with 140km/h plus winds and a month’s worth of rain, will now impact from the top of the North Island to the top of the South for the first part of next week.

Auckland Emergency Management is set to provide an update on the looming storm response at 1pm.

Secondary schools around Auckland, especially those affected by the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding, will this weekend be considering whether to close campuses on Monday or Tuesday because of the coming cyclone.

Auckland Secondary Schools Principal’s Association president and Orewa College Principal Greg Pierce said his school was at sea level and prone to flooding so he and the board members would be keeping an eye on the weather forecast over the weekend.

They would make a call by Sunday evening about whether to close the campus and revert to online classes on Monday.

We've just issued our Severe Weather Outlook #CycloneGabrielle is expected to move southeastwards out of the tropics and lie north of the country by Sunday.

Impacts are likely for most of the North Island, and parts of the South Island.



— MetService (@MetService) February 9, 2023

This morning MetService said monster waves between 5 and 7 metres or more and severe gales were in store for parts of the North Island.

Damage caused by the gusts may be widespread, from Northland to Wellington, and could blow debris, down trees, damage buildings and cause power cuts.

The agency warns of storm surges from 0.4 to 0.5 metres and dangerous coastal inundation, particularly from Northland to Bay of Plenty and the East Coast of the North Island.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for 59 hours from 1am Sunday to noon Tuesday for Northland and Auckland including Great Barrier Island.

“Rainfall amounts may reach 200 to 300mm or more during this time.”

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for 53 hours for the Coromandel Peninsular from Sunday at 10am, a 43 hour warning for Gisborne from 3pm Sunday and a 48 hour warning from 6am Monday for Hawke’s Bay.

A strong wind watch is in place for 60 hours from noon Sunday for Northland and Auckland north of Whangaparaoa and from 6pm that day for 54 hours a warning is in place for Auckland from Whangaparaoa southwards, and Coromandel Peninsula.

“A significant period of severe gales and damaging winds is possible from Sunday through to Tuesday,” the update said.

The cyclone tipped to be one of the worst storms this century has now intensified into a “severe category three” storm and tracking shows a slight shift east - but it makes “little” difference to the severe weather risk for New Zealand at this stage.

WeatherWatch has issued new information about Cyclone Gabrielle early this morning, just before 7am, saying some of the most trusted global models they use show a “very slight shift” eastwards.

“But [it] doesn’t change severe weather risks for NZ a great deal.”

NIWA said this updated tracking “would expose Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay to the worst weather”.

People in the upper North Island are being warned to prepare for up to 300mm of rain and 150km/h winds as Cyclone Gabrielle looms, with authorities now extending the states of emergency in Auckland and Coromandel.

Slated to be one of the “most serious storms of the century” by forecasting agency WeatherWatch, Gabrielle has been upgraded to a category two tropical cyclone and was likely to increase to category three today, the National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research said.

#CycloneGabrielle has intensified into a severe category 3...



This shows future track possibilities (🟡) — compared to yesterday, there are more scenarios to the east.



— NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 9, 2023





Latest models show bad weather will start hitting on Sunday - but the worst of the cyclone is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The cyclone itself is forecast to reach New Zealand landfall on Tuesday, with the latest tracking showing it will hit eastern parts of Northland, and then move towards Auckland and later Hawke’s Bay.

Thames Coromandel District Council have said the impact of the cyclone on Coromandel is likely to be similar to the 2018 storm and just below the intensity of Cyclone Bola in 1988.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle now at category three intensity as it heads towards Norfolk Island where a warning is current for a potential category two impact for Saturday and Sunday. #CycloneGabrielle — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 9, 2023












































