Jeremy Capper scattered the ashes of his lost limbs at the crash site in Utiku, near Taihape on Saturday 22 March in front of friends and fellow bikers, including members of the Canterbury Kinsmen Social Motorcycle Club.
Capper, the sole survivor, was supported by his wife Tania.
“I spoke then spread the ashes of my limbs around the tree” he told the Herald. “I lost three of my mates that day and a part of me also died” Capper said.
The following day they were heading along State Highway One in Utiku near Taihape, when the accident happened around 8am.
Capper was riding with three motorcyclists close behind him when he saw a black Toyota Hilux ute coming at him.
“It happened so quickly ... I collected the left side of his vehicle, and he collected mine. I thought, ‘what the f*** are you doing?‘” Capper says.
He remembers bouncing off the ute, skidding 100m and blacking out, briefly. “I remember everything: the noise, the sparks, sliding on gravel and seeing the car on its side” he recalls.
“There was debris everywhere. I asked a witness, ‘Am I bleeding? Am I missing anything?’ He said, ‘Your foot.’ It was 100 metres away. I thought, that’s a bummer.
I slid on my belly and crushed my arm, my hand was mangled, and I smashed my elbow. My last words were ‘please don’t let me bleed out.‘”
Garth Temokina Thompson, 51, was charged with being under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a fatal crash killing three people and seriously injuring another.
He was also charged with driving under the influence of a drug “to such an extent as to be incapable” of operating a motor vehicle.
After the memorial service, Capper’s wife drove him home to Galatea, in Whakatāne. Capper says he felt anxious - particularly when they were overtaken by a car speeding on a double yellow line just five minutes from the crash site.
“The driver is a piece of s**t but I’m determined not to let him burn me up. The accident was senseless and avoidable. I lost my limbs, but I am alive and that’s cool.”
Garth Thompson will reappear in the Palmerston North District Court on April 8.
