Trio lead police on chase in stolen car from South Auckland to Hamilton

Two of three occupants have since been arrested in Hamilton. One remains on the run.

Two of three occupants have since been arrested in Hamilton. One remains on the run.

Occupants of a stolen car led police on a chase from South Auckland to Hamilton this morning.

The roughly 95km trip came to a halt in the middle of the city centre where the three occupants dumped the car and fled on foot.

A police spokesperson said two of them had since been arrested, but one remains on the run.

Police spotted a car displaying stolen plates in Papakura around 9.40am.

The plates belonged to another vehicle that had been reported stolen from a Hamilton property on Saturday.

The police helicopter followed the car south to Hamilton where it was eventually dumped "in the Victoria St area" around 10.50am.

Police searched for the occupants, with help from the Eagle helicopter, and found two about 11.25am.

"[They] are currently being spoken to. Inquiries continue to locate the third person."

Police thanked the public for their co-operation during the search, and confirmed there was no ongoing risk.

One social media post claimed the vehicle was travelling at about 150km/h out of Meremere. It also claimed the vehicle avoided spikes laid at Taupiri.

Police wouldn't confirm the car's speeds.