The scene in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Three people are in custody following a “fleeing driver incident” through Hamilton Central this afternoon, which included the car driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police began their investigations at about 2.45pm following a report of suspicious activity. When the police signalled for the vehicle to stop when it became “of interest”, it failed to stop.

A police spokesperson said police did not pursue, and instead tracked the vehicle using the Eagle helicopter.

Police became “seriously concerned” for public safety due to the car’s “manner of driving”, and officers used lights and sirens to alert oncoming motorists and pedestrians.

The car was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and along footpaths several times. A car being driven by another motorist was also damaged.

The car continued to attempt to flee even after being spiked but was finally brought to halt on Anglesea St at around 3.15pm.

Three people have been taken into custody, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing, the police spokesperson said.







