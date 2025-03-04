A spokesperson from the Staffordshire police said Tamou was struck by a Toyota on the M6 last Thursday at 10pm local time.

They said Tamou’s truck had broken down and he was out of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old driver suffered leg and facial injuries and had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Staffordshire police department said Tamou was a “devoted husband, father to six children and five grandchildren”.

“He was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby.”

A Gofundme has been started for Tamou’s family by his employers who said he was “universally liked and well-respected”.

“Not only within our team but also throughout the wider community as a dedicated Rugby League referee and coach.”

58-year-old Cliff Tamou is being remembered a passionate rugby referee and coach.

The Gofundme has currently raised more than $30,000.

Wigan RL Referee’s Society said Tamou was “everything we all want in an official”.

“[He was] kind, firm, thoughtful, fair, in control but always happy to teach.

“The loss of Cliff will leave a mark on players, coaches, clubs, officials and societies across Rugby League.”

Other rugby clubs he was associated with, including the Ashton Bears and the Haugesund Sea Eagles said they were “saddened to hear the heartbreaking news”.

They both said Tamou was heavily involved in women’s rugby and was a major advocate was gender equality in the game.

“His help and support, in particular to our younger teams and girls' teams, with his calming manner and coaching conversation during the game will never be forgotten.

“Cliff earned the respect of all.”

- More to come.