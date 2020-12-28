Tributes flow after teenager Lucy Williams' death in crash near Balclutha

Lucy Williams died on Boxing Day after a car accident near Balclutha on December 5. Photo / Williams family

Tributes have been paid to a ''bright, bubbly and outgoing'' teenager who died on Boxing Day following a car accident near Balclutha earlier this month.

Columba College pupil Lucy Williams, 17, died on December 26, after spending several weeks on life support at Dunedin Hospital.

She suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash, on State Highway 1, south of Balclutha, on December 5.

Yesterday, Lucy's aunt Jackie Ollerenshaw and Columba principal Pauline Duthie both spoke to the Otago Daily Times, helping paint a picture of a vivacious, sporty young woman who had a bright future ahead of her.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ollerenshaw said the ''farm girl'' from Kuriwao, near Clinton, was loved by relatives and friends for her kindness, quick wit, and loyalty.

''We're a very close family, and Lucy was more of a sister to my children than a cousin.

''Children absolutely adored her. They would always say, 'Lucy actually plays with us; when's Lucy coming?'''

She said her niece's ''cruisy, cheeky'' character made her the ''life of the party'', and she

would leave a huge gap behind for all who knew her.

''She moved in so many circles both here in South Otago and in Dunedin, and she was a

vital part of people's lives.''

A talented touch and netball player, she also loved being outdoors at home on the farm.

''She was a bit of an enigma, really.

''She'd be out on the farm mucking in, but still looking glamorous, and always ready

for a selfie.''

Her niece had begun to consider a career in early childhood education, or beauty therapy, Ollerenshaw said.

Duthie said Lucy's fellow pupils, with whom she would have entered year 13 next year, would feel her loss ''acutely''.

''Our heart goes out to the Williams family. This is just an incredibly sad thing to happen to a lovely, bright girl who had her whole life ahead of her,'' Duthie said.

She said the boarder was a ''great all-rounder'' who approached everything she did

with an ''appetite for life''.

''Lucy was involved in everything going. She was just a really neat kid.''

The school would make available additional pastoral support for pupils next term, Duthie said.

Lucy is survived by parents Sean and Belinda, sister Madi, 18, and brother Sam, 15.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Clinton Community Centre at 1.30pm on Saturday.