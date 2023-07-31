Olivia Oughton is fighting for her life in Christchurch Hospital after a crash in Twizel. Photo / Givealittle

An online tribute for a young woman whose car ploughed into the side of a house in Twizel has made a public plea to support their family’s ongoing trials.

Olivia Oughton is currently in hospital fighting for her life in an induced coma while her father continues his battle with cancer.

Oughton, in her 20s, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning when her car collided with a property in the South Island town of Twizel.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Mackenzie Drive about 2.45am.

According to Fire and Emergency, the car had “come off the road and into a section and ended up against the side of a house”.

A rescue helicopter ended up being called during the rescue, while the police Serious Crash Unit was said to be carrying out inquiries.

Now, family friends have gone to her aid in what has been a tough time.

“The family is been in turmoil prior [to the crash],” the tribute on Givealittle says.

“While the family is trying to recover from this they are hit with another unimaginable tragedy, every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Olivia Oughton is currently in hospital fighting for her life in an induced coma. Photo / Supplied

According to the tribute, doctors have told the family that Oughton will remain in an induced coma for another three days before they evaluate her condition again.

It’s understood that she has sustained trauma to her brain and is currently on a ventilator, with a fractured neck and internal bleeding.

“There is the possibility that she may not wake up at all, however, we all know how much of a fighter Olivia is,” the tribute says.

“She is a strong-willed young lady with too much to live for, so we are holding out all hope that this zest for life will be what brings her back to us and fight to survive.”

As of Tuesday morning, more than $5000 has been raised to contribute towards the family’s struggles.

Nathan Morton is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on South Island news. He joined the Herald in 2022.