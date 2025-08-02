Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tribunal largely dismisses Ina Kara-France’s claims over ‘luxury’ BMW defects

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal has dismissed a woman's complaint about a second-hand BMW she bought. Photo / 123rf

The Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal has dismissed a woman's complaint about a second-hand BMW she bought. Photo / 123rf

A woman who tried to return her second-hand BMW, claiming it “had been falsely advertised as a luxury vehicle when it was not”, has failed to get her money back.

Ina Kara-France was initially happy after paying $12,000 for the 2012 BMW 320i in October 2024, emailing to thank The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save