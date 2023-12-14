Parliament works under urgency while protests take over its lawns, safety concerns after mega-ferries project gets scrapped and why Israel’s becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Getty / NZHerald

Police have raided the headquarters of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club gang in Christchurch, finding a gun, ammunition, and drug utensils.

Officers raided the pad in Woolston on Thursday after several instances where gang members were seen driving dangerously and doing burnouts, a police spokesperson said.

“At the property, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, and drug utensils were located and seized by police.

“The blatant disregard for road rules and safety will not be tolerated by police and we will continue to target those offending in this manner.”

Police executed a search warrant at the Tribesmen MC property in Woolston, Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

The spokesperson said residents deserved to feel safe when driving.

“Police will continue to take enforcement action against individuals who consider themselves above the law and put others in harm’s way.”

The Tribesmen MC headquarters in Christchurch.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Police found and seized a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and drug utensils at the Tribesmen property. Photo / NZ Police

Police encouraged anyone who sees people driving dangerously to report that behaviour to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.