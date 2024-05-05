The convoy was seen travelling down Victoria St on during the afternoon on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Video / Supplied

Bikers from separate New Zealand motorcycle gangs sent plumes of smoke across Auckland CBD this afternoon while performing burnouts during a “memorial ride”.

A video posted to social media shows members of the King Cobras gang performing burnouts outside a bar on Drake St, near Victoria Park.

The video suggested the gang was having “a function” at a bar on Drake St this afternoon.

Another video obtained by the Herald shows members of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club and King Cobras gang riding in convoy together on motorcycles up Victoria St West shortly before 2pm.

A police spokesman said both incidents, which occurred within 1km of the Auckland Central Police Station, were related to a memorial ride and event for someone “who passed away some time ago”.

Plumes of smoke were sent across Central Auckland after a King Cobras gang member performed burnouts during a memorial event. Photo / Reddit

“There were no issues police were made aware of.”

The spokesman said police would make follow-up inquiries regarding the incident “if able”.

The Herald has approached Police Minister Mark Mitchell for comment on the convoy.