Tribal Nations Motorcycle Club 'disappointed' with member speeding during charity ride

A motorcyclist involved in the Riders Against Teen Suicide rally at the weekend has lost his licence for speeding during the event.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 42-year-old man was travelling at 149kmh on his motorcycle on State Highway1, near Waihola.

Police received several complaints about riders despite assurances by the organiser that the rally had a no-passing or speeding policy, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

Tribal Nations Motorcycle Club president Jack Kani, who organised the event, confirmed the person speeding was one of its members, who was also a marshal during the charity ride.

"I am definitely disappointed ... that one of our members has done that," he said.

The club's disciplinary team was looking into the incident and deciding what action to take.

"He is going to lose his licence, so he is penalised straight away."

Kani said the club had always ensured a focus on safety for its riders and the public, and following the incident, had reinforced that to its members.

"We do such a great job doing what we do ... and you do as much as you can to help members make good decisions.

"Obviously our man made the wrong decision at that time," he said.