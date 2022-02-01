The women were charged in relation to the death of Malachi Subecz, who was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1 and treated in Tauranga Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Two sisters facing charges in relation to the death of a 5-year-old Te Puna boy will defend the allegations at jury trials in May 2023.

Michaela Barriball, 27, and Sharron Barriball, 37, appeared in the High Court in Tauranga today, Michaela via an audio-visual link from prison and Sharron in person.

Michaela Barriball has denied murder, wounding with intent to injure, injuring with intent to injure and neglect of a child.

Sharron Barriball is facing a charge over the death of a Te Puna boy. Photo / NZME

Sharron Barriball has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Malachi was flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where he died on November 12.

Both women's lawyers Rachael Adams and Catherine Harold entered not guilty pleas to the charges on their clients' behalf.

Justice Neil Campbell confirmed a jury trial for the defendants would begin in the Hamilton High Court on May 5, 2023.

He said the three-week trial estimate would be revisited at a case review hearing in the Tauranga High Court on April 6.

Michaela Barriball was further remanded in custody and her sister was further remanded on bail by Justice Campbell.