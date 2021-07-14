Trial date set for man accused of Auckland house party altercation

The home in Westmere where a man was treated in a critical condition. Photo / Supplied

A trial date has been set for a man charged with wounding another partygoer allegedly with a champagne flute at an award-winning Auckland home in the suburb of Westmere.

The man, 53, faces one charge of wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm after an altercation at the Westmere mansion in April.

More than a dozen police cars flooded the normally quiet Rawene Ave after the incident at a party attended by several dozen of the city's property and financial elite.

St John ambulance confirmed an emergency call was made. At least six police cars and medical staff arrived on the scene within 10 minutes.

The victim was treated on site, then transported by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital in what St John described as a critical condition.

The property in Rawene Ave was crowned NZ Home & Entertaining Home of the Year in 2007.

The man will go to trial on June 27 next year at Auckland District Court. The trial is expected to take up to five days.

At a court hearing today media opposed continuation of his name suppression. A hearing is set down for next month to argue the matter.

He has interim name suppression until then.

The man denied the charge and was granted bail at his first court appearance in April.

He is represented by Ron Mansfield QC.