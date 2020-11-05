Tree falls on vehicles in Dunedin

Emergency services at the scene today. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Two people have been injured after a tree fell on vehicles at the Kilmog, north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd at 12.10pm today.

A tree had reportedly fallen and hit two vehicles, she said.

A St John spokesman confirmed that two people have moderate injuries.

An ODT photographer at the scene said the willow came down at the bottom of the Kilmog on State Highway 1.

There was a digger at the scene which had removed pieces of the tree from the road.

It appeared the road had been reopened and emergency services were managing traffic.

The police Serious Crash Unit had been notified.